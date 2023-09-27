Video: Newcastle’s Alexander Isak knocks Man City out of the Carabao Cup

Man City have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle courtesy of second-half Alexander Isak goal. 

Both teams made changes for the clash at St. James’ Park due to their busy schedules but it was Eddie Howe’s side that advanced to the next round, which will also please the rest of the clubs left in the competition.

The goal came after 53 minutes after some nice work from Joelinton, who picked out Isak at the back post. With time to spare, the Swedish star knocked the ball into the empty net to send the home crowd wild.

