West Ham make early move to sign league champion in January

West Ham are believed to be interested in Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko ahead of the January transfer window but face competition from several Premier League clubs. 

David Moyes is said to want to add another defender to his squad and the versatility of the 27-year-old is a big attraction. The Ukrainian can play as a left-sided centre-back or a left-back, which would be beneficial to the Hammers since they are competing in a lot of competitions.

According to TEAMTALK, the player’s camp are looking into a potential move to England and that could happen during the next transfer window. The report states that Sheffield United, Everton, Burnley and Crystal Palace are also on the trail of Matviyenko.

West Ham are the strongest team out of this bunch and they would likely land the defender from the Ukrainian champions if they seriously pursued the transfer. The player has a deal with Shakhtar until 2027 so a move will not come cheap.

