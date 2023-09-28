Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra are unlikely to play a significant role in Leeds United’s future.

That is the view of journalist Joe Wainman, who believes the duo do not have a future at Elland Road after both players left the Whites on loan earlier in the summer.

With both players clearly keen to return to the Premier League following Leeds United’s relegation back to the Championship on the final day of last season, Harrison joined Everton and Sinisterra teamed up with Bournemouth.

Although both player’s loan deals are thought to contain options to buy, there is still a slim chance the wingers, who earned a combined £130,000-per week, end up back in Yorkshire.

However, even though Wainmann has admitted he’d like to see both players back playing in white one day, it is very unlikely that Daniel Farke will allow them to continue to play a starring role.

“I don’t see a way back as much as I’d like some of them possibly to return,” the journalist told GiveMeSport.

“I just think the club will look and say, you bent over backwards. I think the club were naive to be honest in thinking that yeah, we can put these clauses in, but maybe they will want to stay because we’re Leeds United and we’re big. Whereas for me, it doesn’t matter the size of the club. If you’re in the Premier League, we’ll go to the Premier League and I think the club were naive in thinking that they would stay.

“And I think Angus Kinnear admitted that fact. He mentioned why would you go to Everton when they’re in their situation, obviously mentioning Jack Harrison. And as I said in terms of Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra, he said he wouldn’t have them back because of the way they were that adamant in leaving the football club. So they’re the three that I’d like to come back and would have liked to have stayed but I just don’t see a way forward now.

“But as with the Wilfried Gnonto situation, they might come back and start scoring goals and all will be forgotten. You just never know.”