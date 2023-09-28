Aston Villa vs Brighton team news

Aston Villa (6th in the Premier League) take on Brighton (3rd in the Premier League) on Saturday 30th of September, at Villa Park, at 12:30 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Aston Villa managed to beat Brighton 2-1 at Villa Park. Goals from Douglas Luiz and Ollie Watkins for Villa, and a goal from Deniz Undav for Brighton.

Aston Villa won their last Premier League game, beating Chelsea 1-0. The only goal of the game was scored by Ollie Watkins in the 73rd minute.

Brighton also won their last Premier League game, beating Bournemouth 3-1 at the Amex. Goals from Kaoru Mitoma (x2) and a Milos Kerkez own goal for Brighton, and a goal from Dominic Solanke for Bournemouth.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brighton

Date: Saturday, September 30th, 2023

Kickoff: 12:30 PM (BST)

TV Network: Bt Sport

Venue: Villa Park

Team News:

Aston Villa will remain without Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Bertrand Traore, Timothy Iroegbunam and Diego Carlos through injury. The rest of the squad seems to be fit and available to face Brighton.

Brighton will be without Julio Enciso, James Milner and Jakub Moder, whilst Pascal Grob will undergo further tests to assess his availability for the weekend clash against Villa.

Predicted XI:

Aston Villa: Martinez, Digne, Torres, Konsa, Cash, Luiz, Kamara, Zaniolo, Diaby, McGinn, Watkins.

Brighton: Verbruggen, Estupinan, Dunk, Webster, Veltman, Gilmour, Grob, Mitoma, Pedro, March, Ferguson.