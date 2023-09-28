Aston Villa have completed the signing of teenager Freddie Lawrie from Port Vale after the two English clubs agreed a compensation package for the youngster.

The Under-15s central midfielder caught the eye of a number of clubs over the summer but has chosen to continue his development in Birmingham.

Bringing players through academies is crucial for Premier League clubs in order to continue progressing forward and Villa have put a lot of attention into theirs ever since the takeover of NSWE in 2018.

Lawrie is another young talent added to Aston Villa’s academy and the club will be hoping to see him develop to the levels of players such as Jack Grealish and Carney Chukwuemeka.