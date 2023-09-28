Aston Villa to ramp up efforts to secure the long-term future of 27-year-old star

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is ready to commit his long-term future to the club.

A report from talkSPORT claims that the 27-year-old striker has decided to sign a new long-term contract with the West Midlands club.

Watkins has been a key player for Aston Villa since joining them in 2020, and he has established himself as one of the finest strikers in the league.

He managed to score 15 goals in the Premier League last season and helped secure Aston Villa’s qualification for the Europa Conference league.

Apparently, the West Midlands club have been in talks with the striker since the end of last season and the two parties are now likely to intensify efforts and secure the extension.

The striker has a contract with Aston Villa until the summer of 2025 and both parties are willing to get the agreement done. The development will certainly come as a major boost for the club.

Watkins is at the peak of his career right now and he could be a key player for Aston Villa in the coming seasons as well.

He will look to do well in the european competitions with the West Midlands club and Aston Villa will need to hold on to their best players if they want to continue to progress and push for a place in the Champions League in the coming season.

Watkins has been linked with a number of clubs in recent months but his decision to commit his future to Aston Villa will certainly delight the fans.