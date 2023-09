FootballTransfers has learned that Patson Daka is being considered by Brentford as a potential Ivan Toney replacement.

Toney is currently serving a suspension for breaking betting ruled and will be available to play from January.

Teams like Arsenal and Tottenham have expressed interest in signing England international and Brentford look resigned to losing him at the start of 2024.

Daka has only played 26 minutes of game time for Leicester this season and is destined to leave the club during the approaching January transfer window.

Leicester value Patson Daka close to £25million.