Celtic team news to face Motherwell

Celtic FC
Posted by

Motherwell (4th in the Scottish Premiership) take on Celtic (1st in the Scottish Premiership) on Saturday 30th of September, at Fir Park, at 12:30 PM (BST).

The last time these two faced, the game ended in a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park. Goals from Callum McGregor for Celtic, and Kevin van Veen for Motherwell.

Motherwell lost their last Scottish Premiership game, losing 1-0 to Rangers. The only goal of the game being scored by Cyriel Dessers.

Celtic however won their last Scottish Premiership game, beating Livingston 3-0. Goals from Reo Hatate, Matt O’Riley and Daizen Maeda for Celtic. Joe Hart was also sent off in the 28th minute.

How to watch Motherwell vs Celtic

  • Date: Saturday, September 30th, 2023
  • Kickoff: 12:30 PM (BST)
  • TV Network: Not broadcast in UK
  • Venue: Fir Park

Team News:

Celtic will be without goalkeeper Joe Hart after his sending off against Livingston last weekend. Celtic will also remain without Stephen Walsh, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki and Liel Abada through injury.

Predicted XI:

Motherwell: Kelly, Casey, Mugabi, McGinn, Spencer, Paton, Miller, O’Donnell, Spittal, Bair, Slattery.

Celtic: Bain, Taylor, Scales, Lagerbielke, Johnston, Hatate, McGregor, O’Riley, Maeda, Furuhashi, Forrest.

More Stories Brendan Rodgers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.