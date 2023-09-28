Celtic team news to face Motherwell

Motherwell (4th in the Scottish Premiership) take on Celtic (1st in the Scottish Premiership) on Saturday 30th of September, at Fir Park, at 12:30 PM (BST).

The last time these two faced, the game ended in a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park. Goals from Callum McGregor for Celtic, and Kevin van Veen for Motherwell.

Motherwell lost their last Scottish Premiership game, losing 1-0 to Rangers. The only goal of the game being scored by Cyriel Dessers.

Celtic however won their last Scottish Premiership game, beating Livingston 3-0. Goals from Reo Hatate, Matt O’Riley and Daizen Maeda for Celtic. Joe Hart was also sent off in the 28th minute.

How to watch Motherwell vs Celtic

Date: Saturday, September 30th, 2023

Kickoff: 12:30 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Fir Park

Team News:

Celtic will be without goalkeeper Joe Hart after his sending off against Livingston last weekend. Celtic will also remain without Stephen Walsh, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki and Liel Abada through injury.

Predicted XI:

Motherwell: Kelly, Casey, Mugabi, McGinn, Spencer, Paton, Miller, O’Donnell, Spittal, Bair, Slattery.

Celtic: Bain, Taylor, Scales, Lagerbielke, Johnston, Hatate, McGregor, O’Riley, Maeda, Furuhashi, Forrest.