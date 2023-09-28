Chelsea have begun to turn their gaze toward the future amid a less-than-inspiring start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Sources close to CaughtOffside have made clear that manager Mauricio Pochettino’s club is not currently at risk, with the club keen to show awareness of the long-term nature of the project.

Guided by that spirit, the Blues are looking to resolve two contractual situations: that of Ian Maasten and Conor Gallagher, whose terms are set to expire in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

The former has opted to remain in London (despite attempts from Burnley to prise him away), with Chelsea decision-makers understood to be surprised by the qualities on show from the left-back.

That said, one other fullback in Marc Cucurella has a comparatively less secure future in the English capital and could be one to keep an eye out for in terms of a possible departure should the right proposal arrive on Chelsea’s doorstep.

Gallagher, similarly to Maasten, finds himself valued by Pochettino’s outfit and, though there is no rush to extend his terms, there is a willingness to open discussions over the possibility after having resisted pressure from interested suitors in the summer.

In that vein of thought, it’s perhaps worth keeping an eye on Tottenham who may engage in some concrete moves of their own should Pierre-Emile Hojberg leave in January.