Chelsea are interested in signing the AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez.

A report from Calciomercato.It claims that Chelsea are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old French international and they could look to bring him in in order to strengthen their left-back department.

The £62 million signing of Marc Cucurella has not worked out and Ben Chilwell is the only other left-back at the club.

It is no secret that Mauricio Pochettino needs to add more quality to that area and Hernandez would be an exceptional signing.

The Frenchman has been a key player for club and country and the 2022 World Cup finalist would certainly improve Chelsea immensely.

The 25-year-old can operate as the left-back as well as a wing-back. Apart from his defensive qualities, he can be quite effective going forward and he will add a new dimension to the Chelsea attack as well.

Hernandez has a contract with AC Milan until the summer of 2026 and they are unlikely to let him leave for cheap. A move in January is unlikely as well. The Italian giants will not want to weaken their squad midway through the season.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea decide to try their luck at the end of the season.

They have spent significant sums of money to rebuild their squad under the new ownership and it wouldn’t be surprising if they are prepared to part with a lucrative sum to sign the French international as well.