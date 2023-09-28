Chelsea hit by another devastating injury blow to major star

You could be forgiven for thinking that Mauricio Pochettino is one of the unluckiest managers in the game right now, after he admitted that one of his Chelsea stars could be adding to his injury woes.

Despite Chelsea having come out on top in their Carabao Cup tie against Brighton and Hove Albion, the loss of another major first-team player isn’t doing the Blues any favours.

In their next six Premier League games they have four London derbies to play as well as a game against Man City, so Pochettino really does need all of his best players to be fit and firing.

Though there’s no word yet as to how bad he is, the manager was fearful concerning Ben Chilwell in the immediate aftermath of the Brighton victory.

“Yes, we need to assess tomorrow but I think it is [his] hamstring,” he was quoted as saying to reporters (h/t Football365).

As long as Todd Boehly accepts and understands that there are multiple reasons for Chelsea’s current poor run, one of which is their injury crisis, then Pochettino need not worry.

The only issue is if the American starts demanding an immediate turnaround whilst not taking note of the mitigating circumstances.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham coach warns summer signing about starting next games Rangers team news to face Aberdeen Video: Arsenal release 2023/24 Stella McCartney away kit

It shouldn’t be forgotten that Graham Potter’s Chelsea were in decent form when it was decided to dispense with his services.

Time will tell if the owner affords the Argentinian the courtesy that he deserves.