Chelsea have been handed a major boost as Reece James prepares to step up his long-awaited comeback from injury.

The England international suffered a hamstring injury in August and has been sidelined since.

However, the newly promoted Blues’ captain is reportedly closing in on making a return to full fitness. That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims the full-back, who has been undertaking his rehabilitation alone, is set to rejoin first-team training from next week.

And even though Chelsea’s next two matches against Fulham (October 2) and Burnley (October 7) will come too soon for the 23-year-old, there is hope he will be available for selection in time for their London derby against rivals Arsenal on October 21.

Although a Premier League blockbuster at Stamford Bridge is the defender’s speculated return fixture, the Blues are still waiting on the outcome of an ongoing FA investigation into an alleged incident that happened in the player’s tunnel following last weekend’s defeat against Aston Villa. Should James be found guilty of any kind of misconduct, he can expect to be handed a ban, which could further delay his comeback.