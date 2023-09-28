Chelsea struggling to decide defender’s future, could sell in January

Chelsea are reportedly struggling to finalise the future of full-back Ian Maatsen and could be forced into selling him once the January transfer window opens.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims the Blues have yet to make any kind of progress in their attempts at extending the Dutchman’s contract.

Maatsen, 21, spent last season out on loan with Vincent Kompany’s Burnley and the Clarets wanted to sign him permanently in the summer. Despite seeing a £31.5 million offer accepted by Chelsea, the 21-year-old opted against signing.

And perhaps showing why the Blues were wrong to accept Burnley’s offer, Maatsen, who has featured in six games already, has played a key role under Mauricio Pochettino during the early stages of the new 2023-24 season.

However, with the defender’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, Todd Boehly runs the risk of losing the 21-year-old on a free transfer unless he can convince the player to pen a new deal, and judging by these latest reports, that is proving to be easier said than done.