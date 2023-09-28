Chelsea tracking Serie A duo as Mauricio Pochettino looks to fix key position

Chelsea are said to be in the market for a new left-back ahead of the January transfer window and the Premier League club are said to be tracking a Serie A duo for the role.

Left-back has been somewhat of a problem position for Mauricio Pochettino so far this season as the Argentine coach has dropped Ben Chilwell for the Blues’ recent games in the Premier League. It looked like the English star was going to have a big role under the new Chelsea boss and was given a lot of responsibility during the opening games of the campaign.

However, the 26-year-old did not start in Chelsea’s last two league matches against Bournemouth and Aston Villa, which has raised concerns over the left-back role.

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea are monitoring Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco and AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez ahead of January as they contemplate making a move.

The two full-backs are some of the best in their position from an attacking point of view and either one would be a great addition to Pochettino’s squad.

However, it could be hard for the Premier League club to obtain their services as they are crucial to their current sides’ success and have contracts in Milan until 2026.

Chilwell will more than likely be given another chance by Pochettino but the Blues are looking at their options in case things don’t work out.