ESPN man tells Newcastle they have pulled off a masterstroke in summer

Don Hutchison has praised Newcastle United’s capture of Anthony Gordon from Everton nearly 12 months ago.

Signing for the Magpies in January in a deal worth £40 million, Gordon, 22, became one of Eddie Howe’s most important signings since the former Bournemouth manager took charge.

And Hutchinson has lauded the Toon’s decision to bring the English winger to St. James’ Park.

The 22-year-old’s latest showing came against Manchester City during Wednesday night’s impressive 1-0 win in the Carabao Cup.

“A couple of things changed [in the second-half against Man City],” Hutchinson told ESPN.

“I think Eddie Howe brought his best players on. Anthony Gordon, all of a sudden, £40 million looks like an absolute bargain. I thought Livramento was amazing at right-back. Then Bruno came on, he had an influence on Tonali and Joelinton. And then Newcastle stepped up.”

During his first 10 months in the northeast, Gordon, who signed a three-year deal, has directly contributed to five goals in 24 games in all competitions.