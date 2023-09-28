Everton team news vs Luton

Everton (15th in the Premier League) take on Luton (18th in the Premier League) on Saturday 30th of September, at Goodison Park, at 15:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Everton beat Luton 1-0 in the League cup, in 2007. The only goal of the game being scored by Tim Cahill in the 101st minute.

Everton won their last Premier League game, beating Brentford 3-1. Goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Tarkowski and Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Everton, and a goal from Mathias Jensen for Brentford.

Luton managed to get their first point in the Premier League, with a 1-1 draw against Wolves in their last game. Goals from Carlton Morris for Luton, and Pedro Neto for Wolves.

How to watch Everton vs Luton

Date: Saturday, September 30th, 2023

Kickoff: 15:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Goodison Park

Team News:

Everton will remain without Alli, Seamus Coleman, Jack Harrison and Andre Gomes through injury. The rest of the squad looks to be fit and available for selection.

Luton will be without Dan Potts, Jordan Clark and Gabriel Osho through injury, whilst Ross Barkley will undergo further fitness testing to assess his availability for the weekend’s game against Everton.

Predicted XI:

Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Young, McNeil, Gueye, Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Beto.

Luton: Kaminski, Bell, Lockyer, Burke, Doughty, Nakamba, Lokonga, Kabore, Ogbene, Morris, Brown.