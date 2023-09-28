Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on the striker that is ‘perfect for any club including Chelsea’

There might still be three months until the opening of the January transfer window, but clubs that are looking for players – which will no doubt include Chelsea again – are likely to already be doing the groundwork to ensure that the bulk of any deal is agreed in good time.

A last-minute rush is always likely when teams haven’t got their acts together, but if they know a player is needed in a certain position, then it’s imperative to be ahead of the competition.

When a talent like Napoli’s Victor Osimhen potentially becomes available too, Chelsea need to be at the front of the queue.

It’s likely that the Nigerian front man might well be looking for pastures new after a furore erupted when the club’s social media team thought it would be a good idea to make fun of the player on Napoli’s official Tik Tok account.

Perhaps the relationship can be repaired but Osimhen was in no mood for pleasantries it seemed ahead of the game against Udinese.

Victor Osimhen arriving @ Napoli’s team hotel ahead of Udinese game after the public statement considering legal action against the club ??? Not greeting Demme and Zielinski but shaking hands with team manager Santoro. ? @GennyDelVe — Enzo Buonopic.twitter.com/D1agIktIiE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2023

Writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing column, Fabrizio Romano believes Osimhen could be a perfect signing for any club.

‘There’s no concrete information about Victor Osimhen’s future yet. Obviously after the social media story and uproar we will see links with 10 clubs, but nothing is happening now,’ he wrote.

‘[…] He’s a beast, can score lot of goals from anywhere and, for sure, he’d be perfect for any club including Chelsea.’

Three months is a very long time in football of course and anything can happen in the meantime. Perhaps now, however, the player may see this as the right time to spread his wings elsewhere.