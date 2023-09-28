FSG sell stake in Liverpool to American sports investment firm bringing huge sum of cash

Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group has sold a small stake in the club to American sports investment firm Dynasty Equity in order to bring in funds to help with the running of the Premier League club.

The new money is not for transfer use and will not provide Juregn Klopp with a war chest for the upcoming transfer windows in 2024.

Instead, the cash will be used by FSG to heavily reduce bank debt and cover the cost of projects such as the Anfield Road Stand redevelopment and the repurchasing of the Melwood training ground for the club’s women’s team.

According to The Athletic, the deal is said to be worth between $100million (£82m) and $200m (£164m). Based on Forbes’ $5.3billion (£4.3bn) valuation of Liverpool, that represents a minority investment of between 1.9 per cent and 3.8 per cent.

Last November, The Athletic reported that FSG were willing to sell Liverpool after over a decade of owning the Merseyside club but that turned out not to be the case.

However, the Americans were on the lookout for investment and they have now secured that for the Premier League club. Senior FSG figures believe this deal will keep the Reds financially healthy and they are adamant this is not a stepping stone towards selling the club.