Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the talented young defender Patrick Dorgu.

As per Fichajes, the Lecce defender has caught the attention of the Premier League clubs with his performances in the Italian league and he could prove to be a solid, long-term investment for both clubs.

Chelsea paid big money for the likes of Marc Cucurella, but the former Brighton defender has not been able to live up to the expectations at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Chilwell is the only reliable left-back at the club right now and Chelsea could certainly use more depth in that area. Dorgu could be an understudy to Chilwell and he could compete for the first-team spot at the London club.

Meanwhile, Liverpool need to bring in a quality alternative to Andrew Robertson.

The Scottish defender has been exceptional since joining the club from Hull City, but his performances have been inconsistent over the past year.

He could certainly use more competition and Kostas Tsimikas has been rather underwhelming.

Dorgu would certainly be a solid investment for both Premier League clubs and it remains to be seen whether they decide to come forward with a concrete proposal to sign him.

Apparently, both clubs have stepped up their efforts to secure the 18-year-old’s signature and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a fee with Lecce.

The Italian outfit will not want to part with their prized prospect anytime soon, but they could be tempted if there is a lucrative offer on the table.