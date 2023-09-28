Man United add Bayern Munich winger to list of potential Jadon Sancho replacements

Manchester United have reportedly included Serge Gnabry on their list of potential replacements for the out of favour Jadon Sancho.

That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes, who claim the Red Devils are interested in signing Gnabry, 28, amid major uncertainty over Sancho’s long-term future following a public falling out with Erik Ten Hag.

Banished from first-team training and ordered to train alone following his decision to publicly criticise his manager’s team selections, Sancho, 23, is now very much an outcasted figure at Old Trafford.

And unlikely to play for the Dutchman again, or at least until he apologises and makes amends, the 23-year-old is facing the possibility of being sold in the near future.

Should that be the case, Gnabry is thought to be an option. However, with the German’s contract at the Allianz Arena not set to expire until 2026, if the Premier League giants are serious about pursuing a deal, in January, or next summer, they will know they’ll be expected to put forward a bumper offer.

One to watch.