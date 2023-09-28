Man United set to challenge Barcelona for highly-rated Belgium youngster who can be signed for just €20m

Barcelona are currently monitoring the progress of Royal Antwerp wonderkid Arthur Vermeeren but the La Liga giants could be challenged by Man United in the race for the youngster.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca have already discussed the possibility of signing the 18-year-old in 2024 during a meeting prior to the two teams meeting in the first match of their Champions League campaign.

Antwerp are said to be expecting interest in the midfielder with coach Mark van Bommel having openly discussed his departure this season. The Belgian club are believed to have put a price tag of €20m on the youngster’s head.

However, the Catalan club will unlikely have a free run at Vermeeren as Manchester United are ready to go head-to-head with the Spanish club.

Barcelona have not made a final decision on a move for Vermeeren but will continue to monitor him throughout the rest of the season.

That could open a pathway for Man United to move and capture another talented youngster. Erik ten Hag has plenty in his squad at present and adding to his midfield would be smart as it is a weak point at present.

There is a long way to go in the race for the Royal Antwerp star but the two biggest contenders for his signature have emerged.