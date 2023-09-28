Manchester City team news vs Wolves

Manchester City (1st in the Premier League) take on Wolves (16th in the Premier League) on Saturday 30th of September, at Molineux Stadium, at 15:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Manchester City beat Wolves 3-0 at the Etihad. A hattrick from Erling Haaland to win the game for City.

Manchester City won their last Premier League game, beating Nottingham Forest 2-0. Goals from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland secured the victory for City, despite Rodri being sent off in the 45th minute.

Wolves drew their last Premier League fixture, 1-1 with Luton Town. Goals from Carlton Morris for Luton and Pedro Neto for Wolves.

How to watch Manchester City vs Wolves

Date: Saturday, September 30th, 2023

Kickoff: 15:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Molineux Stadium

Team News:

Manchester City will remain without Kevin De Bruyne and Mateo Kovacic through injury, whilst Bernardo Silva and John Stones will undergo further fitness tests to determine their availability. Rodri is also unavailable through suspension after his red card against Nottingham Forest.

Wolves are also missing a player through suspension, after Jean-Ricner Bellegarde was sent off against Luton, and Joseph Hodge will undergo further fitness testing to determine his availability ahead of Saturday’s game.

Predicted XI:

Manchester City: Ederson, Gvardiol, Dias, Akanji, Walker, Foden, Nunes, Grealish, Alvarez, Doku, Haaland.

Wolves: Sa, Ait-Nouri, Kilman, Dawson, Semedo, Gomes, Lemina, Hwang, Doyle, Neto, Cunha.