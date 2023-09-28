Manchester United team news vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United (9th in the Premier League) take on Crystal Palace (10th in the Premier League) on Saturday 30th of September, at Old Trafford, at 15:00 PM (BST).

These two sides faced on Tuesday 26th of September, with United beating Palace 3-0 in the Carabao cup. Goals from Casemiro, Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Martial.

Manchester United won their last Premier League fixture, beating Burnley 1-0. The only goal of the game being scored by Bruno Fernandes to secure the victory and three points.

Crystal Palace drew their last Premier League game, in a stalemate 0-0 draw with Fulham.

How to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Date: Saturday, September 30th, 2023

Kickoff: 15:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Old Trafford

Team News:

Manchester United will be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo through injury, as well as Antony and Jadon Sancho for other reasons. Mason Mount and Harry Maguire made their returns from injury against Palace in the Carabao cup, and Lisandro Martinez will undergo further fitness tests ahead of Saturday’s game.

Crystal Palace will remain without Michael Olise, Matheus Franca, Jefferson Lerma and James Tomkins. Odsonne Edouard and Naouirou Ahamada will undergo further fitness testing ahead of the game to determine their availability.

Predicted XI:

Manchester United: Onana, Amrabat, Varane, Lindelof, Dalot, Mount, Casemiro, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund.

Crystal Palace: Johnstone, Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Ward, Hughes, Doucoure, Eze, Schlupp, Ayew, Edouard.