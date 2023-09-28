Newcastle team news vs Burnley

Newcastle (8th in the Premier League) take on Burnley (19th in the Premier League) on Saturday 30th of September, at St. James’ Park, at 15:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Newcastle beat Burnley 2-1. A Callum Wilson brace for Newcastle, and a goal from Maxwel Cornet for Burnley.

Newcastle won their last Premier League game, thrashing Sheffield United 8-0. Goals from Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.

Burnley lost their last Premier League game 1-0 to Manchester United. The only goal of the game being scored by Bruno Fernandes.

How to watch Newcastle vs Burnley

Date: Saturday, September 30th, 2023

Kickoff: 15:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: St. James’ Park

Team News:

Newcastle will be without Harvey Barnes who went off injured against Sheffield United, joining Joe Willock, Emil Krafth and Joelinton on the injury list.

Burnley will be without Gudmundsson, Hjalmar Ekdal, Victor da Silva, Michael Obafemi and Darko Churlinov, as well as Lyle Foster who is still suspended after receiving a red card against Nottingham Forest.

Predicted XI:

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson, Almiron, Wilson, Gordon.

Burnley: Trafford, Taylor, Beyer, Al-Dakhil, Roberts, Cullen, Berge, Ramsey, Koleosho, Amdouni, Benson.