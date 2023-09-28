“Nightmares” – Journalist shares what Jack Harrison did on his Everton debut

Jack Harrison impressed during his Everton debut.

The former Leeds United winger, who joined the Toffees on loan earlier this summer, made his club debut against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Winning the game 2-1, Sean Dyche’s men will be incredibly happy with their Third Round result, which was one of the competition’s biggest upsets.

And one player who impressed the most was Harrison, who Liverpool Echo journalist Joe Thomas praised during the match.

“Jack Harrison showing no signs of rustiness at all here,” Thomas said on X.

“He is relentless on his debut, giving Pau Torres nightmares in this first half.”

