With four goals and one assist in six games this season, Jarrod Bowen has been on fire for West Ham this season.

Merson praised Bowen when predicting the result of this weekend’s game between West Ham and Sheffield United for Sportskeeda.

But Merson thinks Bowen may not quite have what it takes to make the England team.

“I see nothing but a West Ham win here, especially with players like Jarrod Bowen in fine form. I’m a big fan of him and he has shown over the past 12 months that he can step up to the plate in big games, while he works his socks off for his team and is an absolute manager’s dream. The only issue for Bowen is that England have too many players in his position, so he might find it hard to break into the side ahead of Euro 2024.” – said Merson.