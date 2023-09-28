Pep Guardiola spotted applauding Newcastle star during Carabao Cup win

Posted by

It isn’t very often that you see opposition managers applauding their opponents but that is exactly what appeared to happen during last night’s Carabao Cup game between Newcastle and Manchester City.

Despite being the tie’s overwhelming underdogs, Newcastle upset the betting markets and came away narrow 1-0 winners.

The Magpies weren’t at the races during the first half but came to life in the second 45 minutes, and without a doubt, Anthony Gordon’s introduction was the cause for the team’s turnaround.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle involve themselves in Aston Villa kit fiasco
Duo who earn £130,000-per week won’t play for Leeds United again
“Nightmares” – Journalist shares what Jack Harrison did on his Everton debut

The former Everton winger’s efforts saw him come on and get into City. He showed incredible work rate, desire and aggression when it came to winning the ball back – something the team had lacked during the first half.

And Guardiola struggled to hide his admiration for the 22-year-old’s efforts too.

Sky Sports commentator Don Goodman explained what the Spanish manager did after Newcastle’s number seven executed a perfectly timed tackle on Mateo Kovacic.

“I don’t know whether Pep Guardiola was applauding Anthony Gordon’s aggression and intent in that challenge or if he was applauding Ajanki. But it looked like he was applauding Anthony Gordon!” Goodman said.

More Stories Anthony Gordon Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.