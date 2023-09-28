It isn’t very often that you see opposition managers applauding their opponents but that is exactly what appeared to happen during last night’s Carabao Cup game between Newcastle and Manchester City.

Despite being the tie’s overwhelming underdogs, Newcastle upset the betting markets and came away narrow 1-0 winners.

The Magpies weren’t at the races during the first half but came to life in the second 45 minutes, and without a doubt, Anthony Gordon’s introduction was the cause for the team’s turnaround.

The former Everton winger’s efforts saw him come on and get into City. He showed incredible work rate, desire and aggression when it came to winning the ball back – something the team had lacked during the first half.

And Guardiola struggled to hide his admiration for the 22-year-old’s efforts too.

Sky Sports commentator Don Goodman explained what the Spanish manager did after Newcastle’s number seven executed a perfectly timed tackle on Mateo Kovacic.

“I don’t know whether Pep Guardiola was applauding Anthony Gordon’s aggression and intent in that challenge or if he was applauding Ajanki. But it looked like he was applauding Anthony Gordon!” Goodman said.