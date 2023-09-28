Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on the Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min.

They are looking to strengthen their attacking unit and the South Korean international has generated a great deal of interest in the Spanish capital.

A report from Fichajes claims that Real Madrid are closely monitoring his progress and they have already expressed an interest in signing him.

The £190k-a-week attacker has a contract with Spurs until the summer of 2025 and it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid decide to make a move for him at the end of the season.

Son is already 31 and he is unlikely to get better with time. Real Madrid should ideally look to invest in a younger forward with a higher ceiling.

There is no doubt that the South Korean can be a world-class player of this day and he has been an exceptional servant for Tottenham Hotspur since joining the club.

Son has five goals in seven matches across all competitions this season and he will look to lead Tottenham back into the Champions League.

The 31-year-old is unlikely to be sold midway through the campaign and Daniel Levy could demand a premium for him at the end of the season.

The opportunity to join Real Madrid can be tempting for any player and it will be interesting to see if the Spanish club can convince the South Korean to join them.

There have been rumours of a potential contract extension at the London club and it remains to be seen what the 31-year-old decides.