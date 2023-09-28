Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has had a public fallout with manager Erik ten Hag earlier this season.

The £250k-a-week winger has now been banished from the first-team squad and he is being made to train alone.

Sancho was dropped against Arsenal earlier this season and Erik ten Hag explained that the England international has been below par in training. The Manchester United winger revealed that the claims are untrue and he has been working hard in training.

His decision to voice his disapproval at the manager caused a rift between the two and a report from Inews claims that the relationship is now beyond repair.

Erik ten Hag wants the player to apologise for his actions, but the player has decided not to go ahead with an apology as it could invite similar treatment in the future.

There are concerns about the player’s attitude within the Manchester United camp. Apparently, there have been a number of issues with the former Borussia Dortmund winger including timekeeping and the lack of sleep due to playing video games at night.

Manchester United have decided to back the manager on his stance regarding the player’s attitude and it remains to be seen whether Sancho is sold during the January transfer window.

A player of his ability will not have any shortage of suitors and the Red Devils should look to cash in on him if they do not plan to use him this season.

Apparently, several senior players at the club have tried to broker peace between the player and the manager and there is a feeling of bewilderment because the differences have not been sorted out yet.

The PFA has also offered to mediate the issues between the manager and the player. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.