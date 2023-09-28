“Shambles” – West Ham forward accused of being ‘scared’ in latest EPL game

Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson has accused West Ham’s Michail Antonio of being too scared to show his face after the Hammers suffered a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool.

The pair, who present ‘The Footballer’s Football’ podcast usually appear together on the show but Antonio was absent this week, and Wilson didn’t waste any time in mocking his rival.

Antonio shocked listeners after he claimed prior to his team’s match-up against Liverpool that West Ham would finish the season above the Reds.

However, after losing 3-1, despite taking the lead, the forward’s prediction looks to have suffered a major blow.

“Where’s Michail? Has he run away after his shambles of a performance?” Wilson said on the podcast.

“If he’d have said that statement and [West Ham] had gone and beat Liverpool, Michail would be sitting here tonight under any circumstances.

“The fact he made that prediction, had no goals, assists or shots on target, no aerial duels won, lost the ball 10 times, played 75 minutes before being dragged, for me personally, I wouldn’t show my face either.”

Savage.