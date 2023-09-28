Southampton vs Leeds team news and where to watch

Southampton (15th in the Championship) take on Leeds (6th in the Championship) on Saturday September 30th, at St. Mary’s Stadium, at 12:30 PM (BST).

The last time the two sides faced, Leeds beat Southampton 1-0 at Elland Road. The only goal of the game being scored by Junior Firpo in the 77th minute to win the game.

Southampton lost their last Championship game, losing 2-1 to Middlesbrough. Goals from Riley McGree and Jonny Howson for Middlesbrough, and a goal from Adam Armstrong for the Saints.

Leeds however won their last Championship game, beating Watford 3-0. Goals from Joel Piroe, Sam Byram and Jaidon Anthony secured the victory and three points for Leeds.

How to watch Southampton vs Leeds

Date: Saturday, September 30th, 2023

Kickoff: 12:30 PM (BST)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium

Team News:

Southampton remain without Juan Larios and Ross Stewart through injury, but apart from those two, the Saints have a clean bill of health ahead of the Leeds game.

Leeds will be without Djed Spence, Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo, Wilfried Gnonto and Stuart Dallas through injury. However Leeds will have Joe Roden returning after serving his one match suspension.

Predicted XI:

Southampton: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Holgate, Smallbone, Charles, Downes, Edozie, Adams, Armstrong.

Leeds: Meslier, Byram, Cooper, Struijk, Shackleton, Kamara, Ampadu, Summerville, Piroe, James, Rutter.