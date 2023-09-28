Video: Arsenal release 2023/24 Stella McCartney away kit

Arsenal have teamed up with renowned fashion designer, Stella McCartney, to produce an iconic away shirt for the Arsenal Women’s team.

The 2023/24 apparel has been described as being a fusion of geometric patterns with colour-blocked elements in halo pink and glow blue.

The kit has AEROREADY technology to wick away sweat from the body and to keep players comfortable at all times.

Intriguingly, it’s also believed that the shirt will be worn by the men’s first-team in the warm up before their match against Manchester City.