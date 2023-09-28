West Ham coach warns summer signing about starting next games

West Ham’s coaching team have warned fans not to expect too much too early from summer signing Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghana international joined the Hammers from Ajax in the summer in a deal worth around £38 million.

And after enjoying a great World Cup campaign, the 23-year-old’s move to London understandably excited fans.

However, judging by comments recently made by David Moyes’ assistant Billy McKinlay, Hammers fans will need to be patient with the talented African.

“Mohammed Kudus has settled in at the Club really well and we can see there is a talented footballer there who cares about his football and wants to come in and contribute,” McKinlay told West Ham’s official site following their Carabao Cup over Lincoln.

“I think we maybe just have to be mindful of the fact it is a really tough league, the Premier League, and it’s really difficult to come in and set it alight.

“We have to be patient with him, but we certainly think he’s going to be a good player for us.”