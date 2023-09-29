4 goals in 6 games this season: 25-yr-old Man Utd target will cost more than €70m in January

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

The 25-year-old Italian international was up for grabs during the summer transfer window but he has now made a fine start to the new season.

Chiesa has scored four goals in six appearances across all competitions this season and his form has attracted the attention of clubs like Manchester United.

A report from Fichajes claims that the Red Devils could face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The Italian international was regarded as a world-class talent when he guided Italy to the European Championships in 2021. However, injuries have halted his progress in recent seasons. He will be hoping to get back to his best once again and fulfil his world-class potential.

Manchester United need to sign a top-class winger and Chiesa would be a superb acquisition.

Jadon Sancho has fallen out of favour with manager Erik ten Hag and Antony has been rather underwhelming with his performances. Both players have failed to live up to the expectations since their big-money move to Old Trafford and the Red Devils need to bring in alternatives now.

Chiesa certainly has the quality to thrive in the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can convince Juventus to sell the player.

The Italian giants might not want to cash in on the player in January but a lucrative offer could test their resolve. Apparently, the player could cost in excess of €70 million.

The Red Devils have the financial means to pay big-money for the Italian and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.