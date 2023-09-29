£62m ace set to be dumped by Chelsea in January with Real Madrid circling

It comes as no surprise that Chelsea are willing to offload another of their expensive acquisitions, and on this particular occasion the move could come as early as the January transfer window.

The Blues’ transfer policy over the last few windows under the ownership of Todd Boehly has been haphazard to say the least.

From Thomas Tuchel to Graham Potter, Frank Lampard to Mauricio Pochettino, there’s barely been any stability at the club since the American business mogul has been in charge.

If supporters or anyone connected with the club thought that things might settle down come the new year, it would appear that they’re in for a nasty shock.

According to ESPN, the west Londoners are willing to offload £62m signing, Marc Cucurella, with Real Madrid reported to be interested in his services.

The 25-year-old almost joined Man United in the summer, but talks broke down after the Spaniard featured in a cup match for the Blues.

The report goes on to say that Cucurella wouldn’t be averse to returning to Spain, though he could become persona non grata at former club Barcelona if he chooses to sign for Los Blancos.

It’s not clear at this point whether any move would be a loan with option to buy or a permanent transfer, the latter of which is preferred by Chelsea.

What is clear though is that the left-back has no future at Stamford Bridge, so a move away suits all parties.