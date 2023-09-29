Al Hilal set to rival Chelsea for the signing of Victor Osimhen as Napoli fall-out continues

It appears that things aren’t getting any better at Napoli as the fall-out from their Tik Tok video mocking of striker, Victor Osimhen, continues.

Despite a lengthy statement being released by the club to explain their decision behind the release of the social media post, Napoli still stopped short of publicly apologising to the player, only offering a pathetic sign off of ‘if Victor perceived any offence towards him, this was not what the club intended.’

Without having even said sorry to their star striker, it’s difficult to believe that he’ll have any intention whatsoever of continuing at the club past the upcoming transfer window.

The current Italian champions might still consider him as untouchable in the sense of a transfer elsewhere, however, Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that Saudi Pro League outfit, Al Hilal, are not only willing to pay the €200m fee that Napoli chairman, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has demanded, but they’ll also offer Osimhen himself a five-year deal for between €40m-€45m per year, which dwarves his current salary of €5.4m per year (Capology).

If the Pro League are able to secure Osimhen’s services, he’s sure to become the new poster boy in the Emirates, and his potential hire could signal another watershed moment for the Pro League.

Chelsea, who aren’t averse to spending vast sums of money themselves under Todd Boehly, are also credited with an interest by Gazetta, however, they will surely struggle to match the riches on offer at Al Hilal.