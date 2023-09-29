Chelsea’s borrowing set to top the £1bn mark under Todd Boehly

Ever since Todd Boehly took over at Chelsea, things have been a bit of a rollercoaster at Stamford Bridge, and news that the club are about to increase their borrowing to over £1bn shouldn’t really come as any surprise.

The American hasn’t been backward in coming forward with regards to spending money in the transfer markets, albeit the summer window was more of a fire sale because of previous purchases.

According to Bloomberg (subscription required), Boehly, via Clearlake Capital are looking to use the money to buy more players, a redevelopment of Stamford Bridge and the purchase of other football clubs.

It would take their borrowing from their current position of £800m to £1.05bn, a figure virtually guaranteed to have the club’s loyal supporters wondering if such an amount of debt is really in their club’s best interests.

Success on the pitch may well assuage the Stamford Bridge faithful, but they can’t even claim to have had that so far under Boehly.

After sacking Graham Potter, the interim appointment of Frank Lampard turned out to be a disaster.

Mauricio Pochettino needs to be given the time that Potter wasn’t, but after breaking the British transfer record for Moises Caicedo in the summer, it’s a fair bet that Boehly wanted better than 14th place and five points after six games.

An immediate improvement is needed or else the Argentinian could find that the exit door is just a short walk away.