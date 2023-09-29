Newcastle host Burnley on Saturday and Eddie Howe could have a major problem ahead of the clash.

The Magpies are waiting on late injury checks for their strikers Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak, which Howe has been speaking about in his press conference on Friday morning.

Wilson was left out of the squad that beat Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday because of hamstring tightness. Meanwhile, Isak played and scored the only goal of the game in the 53rd minute, before withdrawing shortly after with a calf issue.

“Callum we’re going to see today,” Howe told reporters at his pre-match press conference. “Very minor hamstring tightness so he has every chance of being available for the game.

“Alexander Isak is another one who we’ll have to make a late check on. That’s the cost of three games that we had last week. It’s usually the third game where these games build up and that’s where we are.”

It sounds like at least one of the forwards will be fit for the clash, but if they are not, it could be a big problem for Newcastle.