Man United host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday and Stan Collymore believes a certain youngster deserves to start the match following his display against the Eagles midweek.

Erik ten Hag’s side were 3-0 winners against Palace in the Carabao Cup and the game saw Hannibal Mejbri play his third match in a row for the Manchester club.

The 20-year-old was given a chance off of the bench against Brighton earlier this month and bagged himself a goal. That was followed up by back-to-back starts and having impressed on Tuesday night, Stan Collymore says the youngster should start on Saturday alongside Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, and over the likes of Mason Mount.

“I do expect Ten Hag to name a much-changed starting lineup but I think Hannibal is one player who deserves to keep his spot,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview with CaughtOffside.

“We haven’t seen a lot from him yet but from what I have seen so far, particularly on Tuesday night in the cup, I thought he was excellent. He played a really good game and looks to have the energy and tenacity Ten Hag has been demanding. I would like to see him start alongside Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro.”