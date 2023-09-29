Football legend Samuel Eto’o in the dock and mired in match fixing claims

It seems that the walls are closing in on former Barcelona, Chelsea and Everton ace, Samuel Eto’o.

The Cameroonian, who also played for Inter Milan amongst others is mired in claims of match fixing which could bring an end to his time at the head of the Cameroon Football Federation.

According to CamFoot, Eto’o appears to have promised to promote Victoria United (also known as Opopo) in a recorded conversation with their club president, Valentine Nkwain, aka Bobdidy.

“There are things we can do – but you have to be very discreet, brother,” Eto’o is recorded as saying.

“Don’t worry, we’ll give you your three points and we will suspend the referee. Opopo must go up to the first division. This is our goal. This is our federation. Victoria United will go up.”

The footballing legend denies all of the allegations being levelled at him, but with Victoria United having been promoted in April, things don’t look good for him.

“I was talking to a friend, someone who invests in football and wants to make his club one of the best in Cameroon,” Eto’o said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I just reassured him by saying that I would have done everything possible to avoid any refereeing errors against him.”

More Stories / Latest News Devastating blow for Newcastle as ace is ruled out until 2024 “Really talented” £50m player to be handed Arsenal contract £62m ace set to be dumped by Chelsea in January with Real Madrid circling

For a man with such an illustrious playing career, having turned out for some of the biggest clubs on the planet, it’s a sad turn of events.

He may yet be found not guilty of course, but the evidence is stacking up against him.

Police are said to be conducting an investigation into 40 people with regards to the corruption, and it remains to be seen if Eto’o will still be in place once they have come to their conclusions.