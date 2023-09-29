Former Liverpool star is not sure Tottenham can beat the Reds this weekend

Liverpool travel to Tottenham on Saturday afternoon in a mouth-watering clash at the top of the Premier League but former Reds star Stan Collymore doesn’t believe the North London club can beat his old team.

Both sides have had positive starts to their campaigns with Liverpool sitting in second and Tottenham in fourth. The two teams look very exciting going forward but there are deficiencies defensively.

That is the foundation of what could be a great game on Saturday and it usually is between these two in recent seasons. Jurgen Klopp’s men will be the favourites at the weekend and former Reds star Stan Collymore can’t see Postecoglou’s team coming out the victors.

Speaking about Saturday’s clash between Tottenham and Liverpool, Collymore thinks there will be plenty of goals when the two come together.

“I think there will be goals, and lots of them, when Spurs host Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview CaughtOffside.

“There is no denying it – Spurs are in great form and they’re definitely re-energised under Ange Postecoglou but I am not sure they can beat Liverpool. I know both teams are within touching distance of Manchester City at the top of the table, but I think this weekend’s game will show exactly why Liverpool will finish higher than Spurs come the end of the season.

“For what it’s worth, I think both of these teams are fighting for second when it comes to wrestling the title away from Pep Guardiola’s side, but they’re certainly two of the best of the rest; I just don’t think Spurs have the depth, nor the experience, to really challenge just yet. Hopefully that changes over time but I can see Jurgen Klopp delivering a bit of a tactical masterclass and the Reds coming away 3-2 winners.”