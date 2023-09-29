Goal machine claims David Moyes didn’t like him from the first day

West Ham have not been very lucky when it comes to strikers and one former star has stated that David Moyes didn’t take to him from the start.

The Hammers have spent big money on the likes of Sebastien Haller and Gianluca Scamacca in recent years to solve their problems, but, as of yet, they’ve not been able to find that 15-goal+ a season number nine.

In 2017, another big name in the form of Javier Hernandez joined the London club for £16m, scoring just 16 goals in the league for West Ham before leaving to join Sevilla.

The Mexican had previously had success in England with Man United but has recently stated that whilst being at West Ham, Moyes didn’t take to him during the Scot’s first stint with the London club.

Speaking to Paramount+, the former Irons star has now been discussing his time at West Ham: “At West Ham, situations happened there that cannot be planned. Obviously, I had a past that was not the most profitable. For example, I was with David Moyes in Manchester and everyone knew it. Slaven Bilic, who, at the time, did everything so I could go to West Ham and then they fired him and hired David Moyes. If there is a coach in the world that we know isn’t going to be a formula that isn’t favourable for your star signing who is playing badly at the moment, and you hire him. Those things are out of my hands, you know? It was never a problem of work or professionalism, it was a matter of taste, and sometimes there are coaches who like you more than others,” Hernandez said.