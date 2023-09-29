Juventus eyeing Tottenham ace as perfect Paul Pogba replacement

Paul Pogba’s Juventus career remains in the balance at present after he was suspended earlier this season because of a positive drug test.

JuveFC note that the French World Cup winner is waiting for the results of a counter analysis of the test, requested by the player himself in the hope of clearing his name.

Regardless of the outcome, the outlet note Juve’s active search for a replacement in the January transfer window, and they also quote Il Bianconero as suggesting there has been a significant lapse of contact between Pogba and officials at the club.

More Stories / Latest News Al Hilal set to rival Chelsea for the signing of Victor Osimhen as Napoli fall-out continues 24-year-old Jurgen Klopp target will cost Liverpool £52 million Euro giants already eyeing up a move for Arsenal summer signing

Such a scenario hardly bodes well for Pogba who may find that at 30 years of age his career at the elite level of football is over, should he be banned.

According to Calciomercato.com, a current Tottenham Hotspur outcast could be the answer to Juve’s potential problems.

They name Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as the perfect replacement though a £30m fee is likely to prove too prohibitive in January and, given their potentially urgent need, Juve can’t wait until the summer when, with just a year left on his contract by then, Hojbjerg’s price is likely to fall.

A loan move with compulsory purchase option in the winter window might be a solution that suits all parties, except of course Pogba, who may find future employment in the game hard to come by if he’s found guilty.