La Liga giants eyeing up a bargain move for 27-year-old Manchester United ace

Barcelona are reportedly keen on the Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial.

The 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and he needs to leave the club in order to play regular first-team football.

A report from Mundo Deportivo claims that Barcelona are looking to improve their attacking options in the coming months and they have identified the 27-year-old as a potential target.

Martial was expected to develop into a world-class talent when he joined Manchester United, but his development has not gone according to plan.

Undoubtedly, he could still be a valuable acquisition for most clubs, and it remains to be seen whether Barcelona can sign him for a reasonable price.

The 27-year-old can operate as a winger as well as a striker. His versatility will be an added bonus if Barcelona manage to sign him.

The Spanish giants are going through financial difficulties and they will be hoping to sign him for a nominal price.

Manchester United should look to cash in on the player and invest in an attacker who can help the squad. It is evident that the Frenchman is not a crucial part of Erik ten Hag’s first team plans anymore and it does not make sense for them to hold on to him.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

The 27-year-old has a contract with Manchester United until next summer and the Red Devils might look to sell him in January in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer.