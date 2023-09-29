As part of a historic new arrangement, Leeds United might be in line to gain from increased income flow.

Following a groundbreaking decision from the EFL and Premier League, Leeds United will now receive financial support.

Since the EFL and Premier League are completely distinct organizations, they typically sell their TV rights separately. However, in this historic proposed agreement, the two league organizers may potentially work together to secure a big collective TV rights contract.

The Premier League has now suggested to its teams that the EFL join their sale process in order to construct a single package for the 2028 round of TV rights auctions.

In addition to £88 million bonus payment, the Premier League is reportedly providing the EFL 14.75% of the revenue from the contract for the next season.