Man United welcome back Antony to first-team training

Despite being mired in controversy regarding an alleged assault, Man United winger, Antony, is being accepted back into the group according to a recent club statement.

Police enquiries will continue but in the meantime, the 23-year-old will be available for selection.

The player had been provisionally taken out of the team given the seriousness of the accusations made against him, and had gone to Brazil to be interviewed by Police there.

Having co-operated fully, the Red Devils are clearly satisfied that, despite any backlash they might face, their player should be re-integrated back into the squad.

? BREAKING: Antony back to training and available for selection, Manchester United statement confirme. "Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has co-operated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so”. "As Antony’s employer,… pic.twitter.com/RsCTGjezjE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2023

‘Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has co-operated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so,’ a club statement read, detailed by Fabrizio Romano in a tweet.

‘As Antony’s employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed. This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case.

‘As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.’

Coming so soon after the furore that erupted over the club’s potential backing of Mason Greenwood, Antony was left with nowhere to go once the allegations surfaced.

To his credit, he appears to have done whatever he can to help the authorities and ensure that the legal process is done properly.

More Stories / Latest News Football legend Samuel Eto’o in the dock and mired in match fixing claims Devastating blow for Newcastle as ace is ruled out until 2024 “Really talented” £50m player to be handed Arsenal contract

Having been back in the country since Tuesday, it isn’t known if the player is fit enough to participate in United’s next Premier League game, against Crystal Palace, or next week’s Champions League tie against Turkish giants, Galatasaray.

The fixture against Brentford on October 7 may be a more realistic target and will boost Erik ten Hag’s options.