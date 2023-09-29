Newcastle have been hit by £22m Sandro Tonali and Champions League blow

Newcastle United have seen their wage bill increase massively this season as £22million has been added to last season’s total.

The Magpies enjoyed an extremely successful 2022/23 season with a top-four finish in the Premier League and reaching the Carabao Cup final, but have seen their monthly expenses rise as a result.

The biggest cause of this rise is Champions League qualification. As reported by The Athletic, the new Saudi Arabian owners at St James’ Park included lucrative bonuses for Newcastle players if they qualified for Europe, which has added £15million to the annual wage bill, reports Football Insider.

In addition to this, Newcastle invested heavily this summer to improve their first-team squad with Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall joining Eddie Howe’s squad.

These four additions are set to add £13.5million to Newcastle’s wage bill, with Tonali the highest earner in the list with an annual wage of £6.2million – £120,000 per week.

The Premier League club got some of that money back through sales but this was always bound to happen as the club grew more successful.

Over time this will increase even further but will get balanced out by bringing in more revenue related to sponsors and ticket prices.