Archie Gray won’t start for Leeds United on Saturday against Southampton, according to Phil Hay’s prediction.

The Athletic writer stated he anticipates Glen Kamara to stay in midfield after the 27-year-old played well with Ethan Ampadu in the comfortable victory over Watford.

“He kind of Rolls-Royced it, didn’t he Kamara?” said Hay. “Him and Ampadu together seemed to work pretty much instantly, even though they hadn’t had any significant time together on the pitch.

“I think it kind of proves that Farke has moved into that zone that managers love, where they talk about good problems and good decisions.

“If you decide to play Gray, you are probably happy with that decision. If you decide to play Kamara, you’re probably happy with that decision too on the basis of how he played against Watford. I suspect he probably does keep Kamara in the team.” – said Hay.