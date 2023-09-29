Pundit labels Mason Mount a “squad player” as he will never make a difference at a top club

Mason Mount has not had the brightest of starts to life at Man United after some underwhelming displays and a long injury lay-off.

The Englishman completed a move to Old Trafford over the summer from Chelsea as part of a deal worth £55m and has a lot to do to justify that price tag over the remainder of the season.

The 24-year-old had a poor end to life at Stamford Bridge and had many people questioning his talent before the move to Manchester.

Many still have doubts and Stan Collymore is one of them, as the former footballer believes the midfielder is just a squad player at a top club and that Hannibal deserves to start ahead of him at United at present.

“In my view, Mount is a jack of all trades, master of none type of player,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview with CaughtOffside.

“It’s about time managers dropped the rose-tinted glasses and saw him for what he is. He’s a squad player who will give you average performances across multiple positions. He’s never going to be the difference.

“So stick with Hannibal and give him a run of games to really show us what he’s all about. If his form drops and he struggles to meet expectations, then rotate him out and that’s when Mount should be given a chance to come in, but as I have said, based on his recent performances, Hannibal at least deserves the chance to continue.”