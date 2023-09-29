Southampton boss Russell Martin thinks Leeds have made a great decision when they signed Joel Piroe from Swansea this summer.

The 24-year-old has already leaved his mark at Elland Road scoring four goals in five games in EFL Championship so far for the Yorkshire club.

“He’s an outstanding player,” Martin tells Hampshire Live of Piroe, who scored 44 goals under him in two years at Swansea.

“He has a great, great character. He’s a really top finisher. He understood and bought into everything we wanted to do (at Swansea). When we made it really clear what we expected of him, he was amazing for us.

“It’s no surprise to me that he’s one of the best strikers in the Championship and one of the best scorers in the Championship. It’s no surprise he has started out in the way he has (for Leeds).” – said Martin.